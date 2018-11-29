Officers suspect shooting, boy link

A youth who was shot in his leg Monday may be connected to the Geyer Street homicide Monday evening, Little Rock police spokesmen said Tuesday.

Police officers responding to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. at Eastview Terrace Apartments found 18-year-old Mark Riller suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in one of the units, according to a news release.

Officers gave first aid until first responders arrived, but Riller died before he could be transported to a hospital, the release said.

Around the same time, a juvenile boy arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg, department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said. Ford said investigators believe the youth's shooting is related to the Geyer Street shooting, but they have not been able to speak to the boy because he has been undergoing medical treatment.

Department spokesman officer Eric Barnes said an ambulance did not take the youth to the hospital, meaning the youth either drove himself or someone drove him there.

Eastview Terrace Apartments is a cluster of brick and white-panel buildings just east of Interstate 30, not far from downtown Little Rock. Monday's homicide is the 24th time this year that police have been called to investigate a violent crime or property crime at the complex, according to Little Rock city data. The city's first homicide occurred there this year, the data show.

Another 18-year-old Little Rock man, Antwan Anderson, was fatally shot on Jan. 8 at the same apartment complex, according to previous reports. That homicide was ruled justified this month after authorities said Anderson had first shot at a 26-year-old whose return fired killed him.

