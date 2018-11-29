Saints' streak should feel familiar to the Cowboys

In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Drew Brees and the Saints have a chance to do something that should seem familiar to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. If it happens, New Orleans might even have the NFC South title already in hand by the end of the week.

The record-setting quarterback will go for an 11th consecutive victory after a season-opening loss in a visit to the Cowboys tonight. That's exactly what Dallas did when Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott were rookie sensations in 2016.

It won't be a franchise record the way it was for Dallas. The Cowboys might remember when New Orleans started 13-0 on the way to a Super Bowl title nine years ago, because they won on the road to start the Saints' season-ending three-game skid.

The Saints can't afford a similar slump if they want the NFC's top seed, which Dallas had with 13 victories two years ago. The Los Angeles Rams enter the week with the same 10-1 record. But New Orleans can wrap up the division title with four games remaining with a victory and a Carolina loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

"You don't begin to count, but then you start beginning to do the things that are necessary to win," said Saints Coach Sean Payton, architect of the two longest winning streaks in franchise history. "Generally, if you are going to have a decent team, you are going to win some games in a row. It is going to be hard not to if you aspire to get into the postseason."

The Cowboys (6-5) have a modest three-game run, capped by a Thanksgiving victory over Washington that vaulted them to a tie for the NFC East lead with the Redskins. Questions about the future of Coach Jason Garrett have been replaced by talk of a second division title in three years.

"We have all the confidence in ourselves," said Prescott, coming off a season-high 289 yards passing. "They put on their pants the same way we do. They've won 10, and I guess we've won three (in a row). As I've said, we're going to take it one game at a time. That's all that matters."

Brees, less than two months shy of his 40th birthday, leads the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating. Elliott, 23, feels like a rookie again, with a chance to match his career-best run of four consecutive 100-yard games from 2016, when he won the rushing title.

With three consecutive games of at least 120 yards rushing, Elliott has overtaken Todd Gurley for the league rushing lead.

"I feel like I'm in a good place right now," said Elliott, who has 1,074 yards to 1,043 for Gurley. "Coaches have been doing a great job of putting me in runs where I'm comfortable and just getting me going early and letting me get that momentum and being able to carry it through the game."

Dallas' trade for new No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper is paying immediate dividends. Not only is the offensive efficiency much better, but Cooper is among the NFL's first-down conversion rate leaders for receivers since coming over from Oakland for the Cowboys' 2019 first-round pick.

Cooper's 180 yards against Washington were a team Thanksgiving record, and the 90-yard touchdown tied for the third-longest catch in club history. "When you are a great player like him and you get separation and run routes, it makes my job easy," Prescott said. "So when you have that, give credit to him."

Brees, an Austin native, cherishes his Texas roots and wasn't about to downplay his latest chance to visit the Cowboys. "I can't say it's no big deal," said Brees, who was in high school during the Dallas Super Bowl dynasty of the 1990s. "I remember waking up every Sunday morning and watching the Cowboys after church. That was a big deal growing up."

TODAY’S GAME

Saints at Cowboys

7:20 p.m. (Fox, NFL Network)

LINE — Saints by 7

SERIES — Cowboys lead 16-12 Saints beat Cowboys 26-20 OT, Oct. 4, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(7) 133.1 RUSH 134.5 (6)

(6) 283.5 PASS 199.5 (28)

(5) 416.6 YARDS 334.0 (25)

(1) 37.2 POINTS 21.3 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(1) 73.2 RUSH 93.6 (4)

(30) 285.7 PASS 237.5 (12)

(15) 358.9 YARDS 331.1 (7)

(15) 23.3 POINTS 19.4 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Is Dallas truly the favorite in the NFC East? Can anybody in the NFC slow down the Saints? These two questions will be a lot closer to finding answers after tonight. Although the Saints lead the NFL in rushing defense, that’s as much a byproduct of their offense burying teams early and forcing them to air it out than the actual defenders. Dallas has to run the ball, and a lot, to have a shot.

