Arkansas man, 73, dies 2 days after three-vehicle collision

A second person has died as a result of a three-vehicle crash in Hempstead County on Monday, authorities said.

Walter Conway, 73, of Hope, was pronounced dead on Thursday at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

The wreck occurred when Jaylen Willis, 21, of Texarkana lost control of of his vehicle while driving west on U.S. 278 just before 5:30 a.m. in Ozan, according to a preliminary crash report.

His car, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, crossed the centerline and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado headed in the opposite direction, the Arkansas State Police report states. Troopers said the pickup then crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a third vehicle, a 2003 Nissan Frontier.

Conway was a passenger in the Chevrolet Silverado, the report states.

Authorities said Willis was pronounced dead at the scene. A 58-year-old woman both from Hope and a 61-year-old Washington woman were also listed as injured.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time.

At least 449 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary information.