Soldier who attended part of high school in Arkansas killed in Afghanistan

The Pentagon has released the names of three U.S. servicemen killed Tuesday by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan, including a former Springdale High School student.

Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, age 29, of Lexington, Virginia; Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, age 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, age 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania were killed in Ghazni province, an area where the Taliban is resurgent.

It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year.

Ross and Emond were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, based at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

Rick Schaeffer, the spokesman for Springdale Public Schools, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Emond attended Springdale High School for his junior and senior year.

"He was originally from Massachusetts before coming here," Schaeffer said. "He attended school in '97 and '98, but was a few credit short of graduating."

Schaeffer said Emond was a member of the school's newspaper staff his junior year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.