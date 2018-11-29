Suspect in assault on deputies at carwash faces more charges

HOT SPRINGS -- Additional felony charges have been filed against a Hot Springs man who is accused of ramming a stolen car into a Garland County sheriff's patrol unit, injuring a deputy, then driving toward a second deputy who opened fire early Tuesday morning at a local carwash, police said Wednesday.

Dillon Ellis, 22, a convicted felon on parole, was originally charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and theft by receiving over $1,000, punishable by up to six years.

The additional charges filed include felony counts of aggravated assault and criminal use of a prohibited weapon, each punishable by up to six years, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a defaced firearm, according to court records.

The Garland County sheriff's office also identified Sgt. Jeremy Simpson as the deputy who shot Ellis. Simpson was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Ellis was shot in the left wrist during the incident, Sgt. John Schroeder said Wednesday. He was released from a hospital a few hours after being treated and transported to the Garland County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and sporting a cast on his left wrist, Ellis appeared by video Wednesday before Division 2 Garland County District Judge Ralph Ohm at an arraignment.

An innocent plea was entered on behalf of Ellis, and a felony review hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 14. Ohm also issued a court order barring Ellis from contact with the owner of the stolen car.

Authorities said in an earlier release that deputies responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a possibly stolen car at a carwash in the 3900 block of Arkansas 7 North. Deputies spotted a white Mitsubishi Galant that matched the description of the stolen vehicle parked in a bay of the carwash.

Deputies turned on their emergency lights and attempted to block the exit of the carwash bay.

The vehicle occupied by Ellis accelerated in reverse, colliding with a patrol unit and injuring the deputy inside.

The Mitsubishi then began to go forward toward Simpson, who fired shots at the vehicle.

Ellis and the injured deputy were transported to hospitals by emergency personnel with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Ellis was convicted Oct. 7, 2017, in Pike County on felony charges of fleeing, theft of property and two counts of theft by receiving and sentenced to four years in prison, according to court records.

He was arrested Oct. 12, 2017, in Garland County on a felony charge of theft by receiving and was held on $4,000 bond.

State Desk on 11/29/2018