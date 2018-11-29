Traylor, Fry like family to Limmer

Arkansas offensive line commitment Beaux Limmer’s relationship with running backs coach Jeff Traylor and offensive line coach Dustin Fry is more than just player-coach.

Limmer and his parents hosted the two coaches for an in-home visit on Monday.

“We consider coach Fry and coach Traylor a part of our family,” Limmer said. “They are real easy to talk to and keep a conversation with.”

Limmer, 6-5, 270 pounds of Tyler (Texas) Lee, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Vanderbilt, SMU, Tulsa and several others.

College coaches usually see their waistlines grow during the contact period leading up to the signing days in December and the traditional February date that falls on the first Wednesday of the month.

Traylor and Fry were well fed by the Limmers.

“My dad made his meatloaf with some mashed potatoes and corn,” Limmer said. “We also had some slovacek sausage with it.”

Limmer plans to ink with the Hogs during the Dec. 19-21 signing period even though he considers himself to be a Razorback now.

“It was official for me when I committed, so signing isn’t really a big deal,” Limmer said. “Not trying to sound cocky or anything.”

He plans to report to Arkansas for the first summer session. He hopes to add a few pounds by the time he gets to Fayetteville.

“I want to get to 280-285 before I go in,” he said.

Limmer graded at 91 percent and had 82 willbreakers without allowing a sack this season. He could play any position on the line, but Fry mentions one in particular.

“He has mentioned center a lot,” Limmer said.

He’s not fazed about playing center in college.

“I had to play center for two games this year when ours got hurt,” Limmer said.

Moving to center did have it’s unique challenges.

“It went really well,” Limmer said. “Snapping was not a problem. The biggest challenge is definitely when I’m playing a head-up nose and there is not any room to fire off the ball.”