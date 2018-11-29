Two injured Wolves expected back

Arkansas State University Coach Blake Anderson expects starting sophomore tight end Javonis Isaac and junior offensive lineman Troy Elliott to return from injuries and be available for the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 29 in Tucson, Ariz.

Isaac missed ASU's final three games of the regular season after suffering a deep thigh bruise Nov. 3 against South Alabama.

The 6-2, 248-pound tight end was the Red Wolves' primary tight end before his injury. Isaac had 12 receptions for 210 yards and 4 touchdowns before being sidelined.

Isaac made the trip to ASU's season finale victory at Texas State and participated fully in the team's pregame warmups. Initially, ASU believed the deep bruise could be the end of Isaac's season.

Elliott, who was expected to be ASU's starting left guard this season, has not played any meaningful minutes on ASU's offensive line in 2018 after multiple knee and shoulder surgeries.

Elliott returned toward the end of ASU's regular season as a backup tight end before going down with another injury. Elliott, who Anderson said is 15-20 pounds under an ideal weight for an offensive lineman, is not expected to rejoin the offensive line in the Arizona Bowl.

Elliott could rejoin ASU's tight ends as a run-blocking reserve alongside Isaac's freshman backup Reed Tyler.

Freshman running back Marcel Murray, senior wide receiver Kendrick Edwards, redshirt sophomore linebacker Tajhea Chambers and most of ASU's starting defensive backfield have been restricted to no contact in practice for much of this season. They are not expected to miss the Arizona Bowl.

"It's hard to even explain how fortunate we are that those guys weren't taken out completely," Anderson said.

ASU's Mountain West Conference opponent for the Arizona Bowl is expected to be announced Sunday.

