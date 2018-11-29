Police say woman admits shooting man in leg in Little Rock; no arrests made

Little Rock police say a woman admitted she shot a man in the leg, but no arrests have been made.

Officers responded shortly after 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 4600 block of west 29th Street in reference to a shooting.

A 30-year-old woman who lives at the residence said in the initial 911 call that she shot the victim, 33-year-old Deandre Davis of North Little Rock, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Davis was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the report stated.

Officers said several people who were in the residence at the time of the shooting were transported to a police station for questioning.

After investigating the shooting, police made no arrests. The file will be sent for review to the prosecuting attorney's office, the report noted.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said on Thursday that the case is still under review and he couldn't release additional details about what police believe happened.