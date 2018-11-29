Arkansas woman dies after vehicle hit guardrail, overturns in creek

A 60-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in northeast Arkansas when her vehicle hit a guardrail and ended up in a creek, police said.

Joy Lynn Klingensmith of Paragould was driving a 2008 GMC on Pruetts Chapel Road in Paragould about 8:30 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the centerline, left the roadway and crashed into a guardrail, according to a preliminary crash report.

The vehicle reportedly then overturned and came to a rest in a creek, the Arkansas State Police report states.

Klingensmith suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions were described as cloudy and dry at the time of the accident.

At least 449 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary information.