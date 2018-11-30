1 dead, another jailed in early morning Little Rock homicide, police say

One man was shot and killed and a second was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday after an early morning homicide, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Patrick Bennett, 21, of Little Rock faces a manslaughter charge after investigators identified him as a suspect in the shooting death of Devan Sprawling, 20, Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said in a statement.

Sprawling arrived at the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary around 2:30 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound and died approximately an hour and a half later, Barnes said. The two men who accompanied Sprawling to the hospital were interviewed by police, authorities said, but their identities were not immediately clear.

Investigators said the shooting happened at 2119 Fairpark Boulevard.

Bennett was in the Pulaski County jail Friday afternoon with no bond set.

Arkansas defines manslaughter, in part, as causing the death of another person under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance, which is considered a reasonable cause, or as attempting to commit a felony and during the process negligently causing the death of another person.

The penalty is a fine of up to $100,000 and up to 10 years imprisonment.