LISTEN: 911 tapes on Little Rock shooting indicate multiple assailants

A released 911-call recording from Monday's fatal shooting near downtown Little Rock revealed that multiple assailants ran into an apartment, fatally shot an 18-year-old and quickly fled.

Mark Riller of Little Rock, was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. Monday in a unit at Eastview Terrace Apartments, police spokesmen said Tuesday.

A woman called 911 at 6:37 p.m. and told the dispatcher that her boyfriend had been shot and was struggling to breathe. The woman said she did not know who shot Riller, but that several people "ran into the apartment and shot him."

The woman could not say how many people burst into the apartment or immediately identify them, according to the recording. The caller said the assailants had run from the apartment, leaving only her and her sisters there.

"Can you just please get somebody here," she said. "I don't know if he can breathe, ma'am."

In a second released 911-call recording, a caller said at 6:41 p.m. that she heard two to three gunshots while she was walking from her car to a family member's apartment in the same complex.

When officers arrived at the scene just two minutes later, Riller was alive, but he died before he could be transported to a hospital, according to a news release. Police documents said officers started chest compressions at 6:45 p.m., and requested homicide and crime scene units less than a minute later.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said Tuesday that a juvenile with a gunshot wound in his leg checked into Arkansas Children's Hospital around the same time Riller was shot, and investigators say the two incidents could be connected. The nature of the connection -- whether the juvenile is a suspect or another victim -- was not yet clear, Ford said.

The juvenile was not transported to the hospital by an ambulance, meaning he either drove himself to the hospital or someone else drove him there, department spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Tuesday.

Investigators were unable to immediately speak with the juvenile because he was undergoing medical treatment, and Ford said the youth had not yet been interviewed as of Thursday.

Riller's slaying was the 36th homicide in Little Rock this year and the second killing at Eastview Terrace Apartments.

Antwan Anderson, another 18-year-old Little Rock resident, was fatally shot on Jan. 8 in the complex. That homicide was ruled justified early this month after authorities said Anderson shot at a 26-year-old and a 1-year-old. The 26-year-old's return fire killed Anderson.

The shooting Monday was the 24th time in 2018 that police were called to investigate reported crimes at the apartment complex.

