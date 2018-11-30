Arkansas offers Jonesboro junior DE

Jonesboro junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart has become the third in-state prospect in his class to receive an offer from Arkansas.

Stewart, 6-2, 218 pounds, recorded 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble this past season.

Defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell called Hurricanes coach Randy Coleman and got Stewart on the phone to tell him about the offer.

"He told me he liked my film and wanted to get me up there for a junior day in January," Stewart said. "I was really excited and I was shriving."

In an earlier interview, Coleman praised his ability and motor.

“He is a freak,” Coleman said. “The thing that’s great about Jashaud, he only knows one speed and it’s full, flat-out. You taking about dropping a hammer. That’s the way he plays.”The Arkansas offer will likley be followed by others.

"I think it's going to open up other opportunities for other schools to offer me," he said.

Stewart, who's drawing interest from Ole Miss, Missisippii State and Memphis, said he plans to take his time before making a decision.