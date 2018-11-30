Badgers no longer bad following 0-5 start

There were concerns in Arkadelphia when the defending state championships in Class 4A started 0-5, but the Badgers are a prime example why you don't give up on a team halfway through the season.

From 0-5, Arkadelphia is now 8-5 as it heads to Springdale tonight to face Shiloh Christian in a semifinal game at Champions Stadium. So, what happened with the Badgers to account for such a dramatic turnaround?

"It's fairly simple," said James Leigh, a sports writer with the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record who covers the Badgers on a regular season. "Last year's state champion offensive line was full of three- and four-year starters, and those players all graduated. (Coach) J.R. Eldridge was then tasked to bring a new group of players up to speed for the line. With five games games under their belts, the offensive line found its rhythm in a 44-0 rout of a Fountain Lake, a team it had defeated, 70-7, a year before at home. A full-strength team with the encouragement of a dominant win was able to gain momentum, leading to the current series of wins."

Patience and development, indeed, paid off for Arkadelphia, whose eight-game winning streak includes playoff victories over No. 1 seeds Stuttgart and Warren.

Shiloh Christian (12-1) has been on a roll since a season-opening loss to Texarkana, a Class 5A school. Arkadelphia's early losses include a 16-14 loss to Class 6A Sylvan Hills and a 56-19 defeat to 6A Benton, which will meet Greenwood for the 6A championship on Saturday in Little Rock.

Arkadelphia has posted four shutouts during its eight-game winning streak, but Shiloh Christian has a dynamic offense with plenty of playmakers. Junior quarterback Eli Reece has thrown for over 2,200 yards with only four interceptions. Junior Truitt Tollett has over 1,000 yards as a receiver and sophomore Jaiden Henry showed his versatility last week with a touchdown throw and a touchdown reception in the win over Nashville.

If the game is close, Arkadelphia can turn to senior kicker Gabe Goodman, who had a standout game against Warren with seven touchbacks on seven kickoffs, 5-for-5 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals attempts. It all up to an exciting matchup in Springdale tonight where Arkadelphia is again playing like the defending state champions in 4A.

RICK'S PICK Arkadelphia

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 6A

Benton vs. GREENWOOD

CLASS 3A

Prescott at BOONEVILLE

LAST WEEK 6-2 (75 percent)

OVERALL 233-59 (80 percent)

