Brit says Yemen talks still on; fighting flares

CAIRO -- Britain's ambassador to Yemen said Thursday that he has spoken with representatives from the country's warring sides and that he expects them to attend peace talks that are to begin next week in Stockholm.

However, overnight fighting cast a cloud on efforts to establish a cease-fire in the war-torn Arab country. Talks to end Yemen's three-year war pitting a Saudi-led coalition and rival Iran-aligned Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, have repeatedly fallen through, most recently in September after the rebels did not attend.

Ambassador Michael Aron posted on Twitter that he had spoken with Mohammed Abdel-Salam, a spokesman for the rebels, and also met with Khaled al-Yemeni, the foreign minister for Yemen's internationally recognized government.

"I have booked my trip and look forward to seeing you there leading your delegation," he said in an Arabic message to Abdel-Salam. "The political solution is the way forward and these consultations are a great step forward."

Aron also sent al-Yemeni a similar message, but did not mention where they had met.

In the latest sign that de-escalation efforts are failing on the ground however, the Houthis said they fired ballistic missiles Wednesday into Saudi Arabia for the first time since saying they would stop such cross-border attacks on Nov. 18 as a sign of goodwill. Combat also continues in other areas throughout the country.

The rebels said that they fired the Badr-1 missiles into the southern Saudi border region of Najran, claiming they hit an air base, destroyed Apache attack helicopters and killed two pilots from the Saudi-led coalition. Saudi authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Hours earlier on Wednesday night, the rebels called for suspending truce efforts in Yemen over what they alleged was U.S. opposition to the text of a British cease-fire initiative at the United Nations.

The United Nations says that Yemen's government and the rebels who control the capital, Sanaa, have agreed to attend the peace talks. Later in the day, the Houthis said in a statement that they would be in attendance if safe travel could be guaranteed.

Separately, President Donald Trump's administration has agreed to allow Saudi Arabia to acquire a sophisticated missile-defense system despite a growing congressional outcry about Trump's unwillingness to punish Saudi Arabia for the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The completion of a deal to allow the kingdom to spend up to $15 billion for an anti-ballistic missile system made by Lockheed Martin Corp. was confirmed by a State Department official on Wednesday night, hours after a bipartisan group of senators demanded stronger action against the Saudis.

Earlier Wednesday, senators from both parties rebuffed the administration's attempt to placate lawmakers demanding action and took steps toward opening a free-wheeling debate next week over a resolution that could bar U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia's campaign in Yemen and impose additional sanctions.

The final arms agreement -- which completed the sale of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense launchers, missiles and other equipment -- was signed earlier this week, according to the State Department official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the matter. The official argued that deployment of the system in Saudi Arabia would bolster U.S. security against the threat of Iranian and extremist groups supported by the Tehran government.

Information for this article was contributed by Brian Rohan and Ahmed al-Haj of The Associated Press; and by John Harney and Nick Wadhams of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 11/30/2018