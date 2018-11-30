Brohm threat leads school to nix classes

Trinity High School in Louisville, Ky., canceled classes Thursday because of "a threat against the school due to Jeff Brohm deciding to remain at Purdue."

School officials were notified of the alleged threat by police, the school said in an announcement Wednesday. Offices were closed and classes were conducted online Thursday.

St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson told the Louisville Courier Journal late Wednesday night that the threats were made on Twitter and referenced burning down the school. He said Trinity made the decision to close.

Brohm graduated from Trinity in 1989 and played quarterback before attending the University of Louisville. His brothers, Brian and Greg, also attended the Catholic high school. His father, Oscar, coached football at Trinity.

He announced Wednesday night that he would remain the head coach at Purdue, declining an offer from Louisville to become its next coach.

The message referenced by Wilkerson matched those in pictures of tweets that were making the rounds on social media.

In the tweets, which were posted before noon Wednesday, the user wrote, "If Jeff Brohm doesn't come, we burn down Trinity," and "If you see a man running down frankfort with a gas can and wild look in his eye, its me," among other messages.

When shown the tweets by the Courier Journal and asked if they were the messages in question, Wilkerson said he "believes that's how they started."

It's unclear if there were other accounts or tweets in question. The account associated with those tweets has since gone private. Attempts to reach the user were unsuccessful Wednesday night.

Wilkerson said Louisville Metro Police are assisting with the investigation and his department would contact the FBI on Thursday. It was unclear Wednesday night if they had made contact with the person behind the account.

"We just feel like we need to use every resource we can," Wilkerson said.

The department also increased patrols in the area of the school starting Wednesday night.

A castle for a Penguin

Pittsburgh Penguins owner Mario Lemieux's $22 million Quebec castle has been on the market for more than four months, but his real estate agent said the former NHL star isn't worried about the property not selling.

Lemieux's 50-room property, named the Chateau Fleur de Lys, was listed for $21,999,066 in July. The sale price is an apparent nod to Lemieux's jersey number (66).

The nearly 17,000 square-foot mansion sits on 5.25 acres near the Mont-Tremblant ski resort, about 90 miles northwest of Montreal. The home includes 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 17 fireplaces, 4 1/2 garages, a wine cellar, a gym and a spa.

Michel Naud, Lemieux's Realtor, said he's received substantial interest in the property, including two offers, but the process of selling a home with this kind of price tag takes time.

"We feel we need the right buyer for it," Naud said in a phone interview with CTV News. "We're not wasting our time, or Mario's time, with offers that are not serious."

Naud said both offers came in at exactly what Lemieux was looking for, but one decided to buy property elsewhere and the other is in the process of purchasing properties in "bulk," which ideally would include the Chateau Fleur de Lys, but those deals can take up to six months to complete.

Sports quiz

Where does Mario Lemieux sit on the NHL's career points list?

Answer

Lemieux is eighth with 1,723 points.

Photo by AP/DARRON CUMMINGS

Sports on 11/30/2018