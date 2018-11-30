Sections
PHOTO: Collision on I-30 sends pickup into precarious position along barrier wall of elevated highway

by Alex Gladden | Today at 2:57 p.m. 0comments
A car crash occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Interstate 30.

A car crash stalled traffic for an hour and 25 minutes on Interstate 30 Friday morning, but resulted in no injuries, a state Department of Transportation official said.

The collision, which pushed a pickup on top of the protective barrier on the side of the interstate, occurred around 11:40 a.m. near the Arch Street overpass in Little Rock, said Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the department. The interstate's westbound outside lane and right shoulder were affected, according to a report from the agency.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Friday afternoon that he had no additional information about the crash.

