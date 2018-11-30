Friday high school football playoff games postponed because of severe weather threat

Members of the Little Rock Christian Academy football team watch and wait to practice at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock Thursday morning. Little Rock Christian was scheduled to play Pulaski Academy tonight in the 5A championship game, but the game was moved to Sunday because of the threat of severe storms.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced that Friday's high school football playoff games, including the Class 5A state championship game, have been postponed because of the threat of severe weather.

The Class 4A, 3A and 2A semifinal games will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Class 5A state championship game between Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Class 6A final (Benton-Greenwood) and 7A final (Bryant-North Little Rock) are still scheduled for noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, respectively.

Arkansans can expect severe thunderstorms starting at about 8 p.m and continuing until about 4 a.m., said, Tabitha Clarke a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

“The biggest threat with these will be damaging winds,” Clarke said.

She said she estimates the winds to reach up to 60 mph.

Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.