Judge lets jurors hear testimony of no-show

A prosecutor played the part of a fugitive witness Thursday on day two of the murder and battery trial of John Ellis Johnson.

The 36-year-old Little Rock man is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, in encounters about 13 hours apart in April 2016.

Keith Douglas Williams, 50, was found dead in a vacant lot on Dennison Street while James Washington was shot later at the Cedar Ridge West apartments on West 51st Street. Shell casings show that the same gun was used in both shootings.

Prosecutors said both men were shot in the legs. Williams bled to death under a highway bridge, while Washington survived because he was attacked in front of friends and family members who were able to get him medical attention.

Johnson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree battery the day after Washington picked his photograph out of a police lineup. But Washington, 39, has vanished. Now a parole absconder, he also has a warrant for his arrest for skipping trial, and the U.S. Marshals are looking for him.

Washington, who was subpoenaed to testify at Johnson's trial, had promised prosecutors two weeks ago he'd be in court. But he quit his job last week, his apartment appears abandoned, and he posted a video on Facebook stating that he was heading to Oklahoma.

To account for Washington's absence, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza allowed prosecutors Barbara Mariani and Ashley Clancy a remedy rarely available to authorities, ruling they could present jurors with Washington's testimony from an earlier hearing in which he reaffirmed how he identified Johnson as the man who shot him.

Defense attorneys Willard Proctor and Denise Smith objected, arguing that prosecutors had not done enough to track Washington down and get him to court. The lawyers also opposed the move on the grounds that their cross-examination of him at that August hearing had been much more restricted than their questioning would be at trial.

So instead of Washington, what the six men and six women heard and saw was a third prosecutor, Grayson Hinojosa, reading from a transcript for about 19 minutes. In that statement, Washington said he had "no doubt" that Johnson was the stranger who unexpectedly shot him, "boom, boom, boom."

Also testifying Thursday was a woman at the apartments who went to the wounded Washington's aid that day. Rosalind Williams told jurors that Washington appeared surprised by the attack.

"He said, 'he shot me and I don't know what for,'" Williams said.

Williams testified that she saw Johnson near the apartments where Washington had been shot. She testified she saw Johnson, heard the shots, then saw him running away with a gun.

Williams said she doesn't personally know Johnson, but knows who he is because he's a friend of her children. She said Johnson had been in her daughter's apartment that morning.

Johnson chose not to testify, and his lawyers did not call any witnesses.

"I plead the Fifth [Amendment] due to the self-incrimination of my prior record," he told the judge outside the presence of the jury.

Jurors did hear the recorded interview that detectives Greg Siegler and Tommy Hudson conducted with Johnson two days after the shootings.

On the recording, Johnson told police that Keith Douglas Williams had been alive and well when they parted, hours before Williams was found dead.

Johnson said that Williams owed him some money for crack cocaine and that he went to Williams to collect the money for the drugs.

"I'm going over there to talk to him about the money that he owed me," less than $100, he told investigators. "He said he wanted to get some money, so he can go ahead and finish paying me."

Johnson told the detectives that Williams directed him to a location where he dropped Williams off, then went home.

Closing arguments are scheduled for 9:30 this morning.

