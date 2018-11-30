June trial set for suspect in Paris toddler's death, arson

A trial has been scheduled for late June for a Logan County man charged with causing the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son and blowing up the Paris home they shared in an attempt to cover up the death.

Logan County Circuit Court Judge Jerry Don Ramey scheduled Ricky Carter's trial for June 24-28 in Paris. The docket entry in the online court file said the clerk was to call 450 prospective jurors.

Carter, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the Dec. 21 death of Ryatt Rees, the son of Carter's girlfriend Julie Haney. Carter was watching Ryatt and Haney's three other children while Haney worked a night job.

He admitted to police that he yanked Ryatt's feet from under him to change his diaper and the boy fell and hit his head on the floor. The Arkansas Medical Examiner's office concluded Ryatt died from traumatic head and abdomen injuries.

Carter told police he opened a gas line in the house and lit a lighter, causing an explosion that damaged the house and started a fire. The other three siblings were removed without injury.

Carter's attorney, Hugh R. Laws of Russellville, filed 11 pretrial motions Wednesday. Among them were a motion that prospective jurors be questioned separately; that witnesses have no contact with one another; to prohibit introduction of victim, crime scene, autopsy and other photographs that could inflame the jury against Carter; to prohibit displays of emotion in the courtroom so as not to unfairly influence the jury; and to disclose any relationships or ties between the prosecutor and prospective jurors.

