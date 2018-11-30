Authorities investigate 2-year-old boy's death

A 2-year-old boy died Thursday evening in Yell County and authorities are looking into the death, according to a news release.

Yell County Emergency Medical Services transported the boy from the Carter Cove community near Plainview, where he was reportedly unresponsive, to Chambers Memorial Hospital in Danville, where officials later pronounced him dead, a Yell County sheriff's office release states.

The child’s body is being taken to the state Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The Yell County sheriff's office is investigating his death, according to the report. No further details were released.