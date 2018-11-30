Police: Girl, 11, cut by shattered glass as drivers exchange gunfire in Little Rock

An 11-year-old girl suffered a minor injury from shattered glass in an exchange of gunfire between vehicles Thursday in Little Rock, authorities said.

Police said Meliton Santillan, 30, was driving with an 11-year-old girl shortly after 4 p.m. when a Nissan Altima began following and tailgating his van.

The Altima later pulled beside Santillan’s vehicle near Washington and 26th streets, and its driver, 21-year-old Deshonde McKeever, fired a handgun toward Santillan and the girl, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Santillan responded by drawing his own weapon and firing four rounds at McKeever as the car sped away, the report said.

No serious injuries were reported, but a shard of shattered glass hit the girl’s finger, causing a small cut.

McKeever also called the police to make a report of the shots fired. Police interviewed both McKeever and Santillan, and ultimately arrested and charged McKeever with two counts of a terroristic act and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to the report.

McKeever remained in the Pulaski County jail on Friday morning with bail not yet set.