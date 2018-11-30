Police: Driver rear-ends car on I-630 ramp, then hits man with vehicle

A Little Rock man rear-ended a vehicle on an Interstate 630 off-ramp and then hit one of the passengers with his pickup on Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.

Andrew Jester, 35, was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and three counts of aggravated assault.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, Jester told authorities he hit the vehicle at an I-630 off-ramp at Shackleford Road about 4:15 p.m. and that four people then got out and "approached his vehicle aggressively."

"Jester advised he became afraid and accelerated, leaving the scene," police wrote.

Jester said the other vehicle followed and the occupants assaulted him on St. Charles Boulevard, according to the report.

Police later spoke to one of the occupants of the vehicle that was struck. The report said that man told investigators that Jester's vehicle hit him as it sped off, injuring his left arm.

Police detained and interviewed all people involved and later arrested Jester. No one else was arrested on charges tied to the incident, a police spokesman said.

Jester remained in the Pulaski County Jail as of noon Friday.