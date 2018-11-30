Police Beat

Motorcycle crash ends police chase

A motorcyclist running from state police in North Little Rock crashed into a trooper's vehicle Thursday afternoon, but neither the officer nor the rider were seriously injured, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police Sgt. Coty Williams said a trooper attempted to pull the motorcyclist over just before 1 p.m. on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, but instead the man led the trooper on a chase that ended on Curtis Sykes Drive in North Little Rock. State police have not released the name of the motorcyclist, but Williams said the man is a wanted for arrest.

Williams said the trooper was unharmed in the accident. The motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance, but authorities said he does not appear to be seriously injured.

After fleeing down Interstate 30 into North Little Rock, the man turned on to Curtis Sykes Drive and began circling a neighborhood just off the interstate before crashing into the side of a trooper's vehicle, police said.

The red Yamaha motorcycle was severely damaged, with pieces of plastic and mirror littering the roadway. The officer's vehicle had a damaged axle and had to be towed away.

North Little Rock police and North Little Rock firefighters responded to the scene, along with several other troopers.

Rape charge filed on Sherwood man

A Sherwood man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the rape of a family member, according to an arrest report.

Dwayne Charles Stuck, 50, was arrested Wednesday at his residence on Rixie Road near North Little Rock, the report said.

Stuck put his hand over the victim's mouth after she told him "No" multiple times, the report said. The date of the assault and the age of the victim were not mentioned in the arrest report.

Stuck was in the Pulaski County jail facing charges of rape and possession of a controlled substance as of Thursday evening in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

LR man arrested in theft of ATV

A Little Rock man is accused of stealing an ATV from the Jacksonville wastewater department, driving around near a school and attempting to enter the school while drunk, according to an arrest report.

A teacher at Homer Adkins Pre-K School on Cloverdale Road called Jacksonville police after seeing a suspicious person driving an ATV around the wood line near the school, the report said. Later, the wastewater department reported an ATV missing, and a second person called in a suspicious-person report near 3800 Cloverdale Road, the officer's report said.

While responding to the second call, the officer found James Curtis, 36, intoxicated and roaming around, the report said. Surveillance footage showed Curtis driving the ATV around the school, peeking into car windows in the parking lot and trying to get inside the school building, the report said.

Curtis faced a charge of theft of property and was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening with no bail set.

Metro on 11/30/2018