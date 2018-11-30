Building in west Little Rock sells for more than $9M

An investor group has acquired the Transamerica Life Insurance Co. building in west Little Rock for more than $9 million, according to the Hathaway Group, which will manage and lease the three-story, 100,000-square-foot office space.

The property at 1400 Centerview Drive was purchased by 1400 Centerview LLC, an investor group that includes Larry Crain Jr., Jeff Hathaway, John Hathaway and Wes Martin, all executives in the Hathaway Group, a Little Rock commercial real estate firm.

The building was a $12 million to $13 million development, including land acquisition, for Transamerica, which completed the building in 2002.

The property includes 8 acres directly south of the building, which Hathaway said Thursday would be used to build additional office space for future tenants.

Tata Consultancy Services leases one floor under an agreement announced in May with Transamerica, which will lease a portion of the ground floor.

-- Noel Oman

Jobless rate under 3% in 2 state areas

For the third-consecutive month, unemployment rates in both the Northwest Arkansas and Jonesboro metropolitan areas were below 3 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday.

Northwest Arkansas' unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in October, the same as in October last year.

Jonesboro's unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in October, up from 2.7 percent in October a year ago.

The national unemployment rate in October was 3.7 percent.

Unemployment rates in Arkansas in October compared with October 2017 were: Little Rock, 3 percent, up from 2.9 percent; Fort Smith, 3.5 percent, down from 3.9 percent; Hot Springs, 3.8 percent, up from 3.6 percent; Pine Bluff, 4.7 percent, up from 4.3 percent; and Texarkana, 4.8 percent, up from 3.9 percent.

Arkansas' major metropolitan statistical areas -- Little Rock, Northwest Arkansas and Jonesboro -- continue to monopolize job growth in the state, Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, said this month.

-- David Smith

State index off 4.14 to end day at 418.85

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 4.14 points to 418.85 Thursday.

"Stocks edged lower in cautious afternoon trading in advance of the G-20 discussions kicking off today in Argentina," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 19 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 11/30/2018