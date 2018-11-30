PHOTO: Fire destroys food truck in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — A fire destroyed a downtown food truck Friday morning in Fayetteville, officials said.

Firefighters responded to 400 W. Dickson St. after a call at 6:21 a.m., Battalion Chief Willie Watts said. Flames had already engulfed one of the food trucks at the site, Wicked Wood Fired Pizza, when crews arrived, he said.

No one was injured. Watts said the food truck was a total loss. The YeeHawg building sustained some damage, as did a cargo trailer nearby, he said.

Firefighters blocked traffic on Dickson Street from Locust to West avenues while they worked. The scene was cleared about 7:45 a.m., Watts said.

It is unclear what caused the fire, Watts said. A fire marshal is investigating.