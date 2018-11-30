2 hurt in brawl, shooting in Pine Bluff

Two men were injured during a fight that involved gunfire Thursday afternoon in Pine Bluff, authorities said.

One of the men suffered a gunshot wound and the other was hurt in the brawl, which happened about 3 p.m., authorities said. Emergency responders transported both men to the hospital.

The two fought between the areas of West 15th Avenue and Fig Street, according to the release.

Police didn't identify either man or detail what may have started the fight.

Pine Bluff Police Department officers are still investigating.