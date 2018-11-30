Police in Little Rock investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are on the scene of a homicide in Little Rock.

Dispatch records show officers were called to a shooting at 2117 W. Charles Bussey Ave. shortly after 9:10 p.m. Friday.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook a short time later that one person had died.

No further details were immediately known.

It marks the second fatal shooting of the day in Little Rock.

Patrick Bennett, 21, of Little Rock faces a manslaughter charge after investigators identified him as a suspect in the shooting death of Devan Sprawling, 20, early Friday at 2119 Fair Park Boulevard.