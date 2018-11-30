QB Harris no picnic for Eskola

Joe T. Robinson Coach Todd Eskola knows what the Senators' mission is today against Dumas in the Class 4A semifinals at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

Stop Dumas quarterback Chris Harris.

Harris, a junior, has accounted for 3,055 yards and 27 touchdowns offensively. He's completed 120 of 183 passes for 1,623 yards with 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and has rushed for 1,432 yards and 20 touchdowns on 168 carries.

"He's special," Eskola said. "As he goes, they go."

In Dumas' 30-18 quarterfinal victory at Rivercrest, Harris passed for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns while picking up 39 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Eskola said tackling Harris has been a point of emphasis this week for the Senators.

"He's got a knack for making plays," Eskola said. "He's a heck of a ballplayer."

The Senators won at Ozark 38-16 behind senior quarterback Greyson Tackett's three touchdown passes. Robinson led 35-0 at halftime against the 4-4A's No. 1 seed.

It was Robinson's fifth consecutive victory after losing at Bauxite 41-35 on Oct. 19.

"Our kids prepared well," Eskola said. "They've been dialed in."

Robinson (11-2) is in the semifinals for the second consecutive season. The Senators lost 35-28 in overtime in last year's semifinals to Warren after being stopped one yard short of a touchdown.

Today marks Robinson's sixth semifinal appearance in 16 seasons. For Eskola, he hopes this season's semifinal game ends with a victory for the Senators and a trip to the state championship game.

"It would mean a lot to our community" Eskola said. "It would be a special week next week if we can get past the Bobcats."

FOREMAN

Experience mattered

Foreman is one victory away from reaching its second consecutive Class 2A state championship game.

The Gators (10-1) host Junction City (10-2) today in a Class 2A semifinal game. The winner faces Mount Ida or Hazen in the Class 2A state championship game Dec. 7 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Foreman earned a 28-26 victory in overtime last Friday over Earle at home in a Class 2A quarterfinal game.

Senior quarterback Kyren Batey scored a 10-yard touchdown in overtime and his two-point conversion run gave the Gators the victory. He finished with 195 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 carries.

Batey has rushed for 1,567 yards and 31 touchdowns on 146 carries. He's also completed 11 of 35 passes for 180 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Coach Mark King admitted Foreman's victory wasn't pretty, but the Gators moved on anyway.

"We didn't play our best football," King said. "But the kids showed a lot of heart and fight."

Foreman, which finished 13-1 a year ago on its way to its first Class 2A state championship, showed its championship experience in its quarterfinal victory, King said.

"We've been in that environment before," King said. "We know what to expect."

Since a 14-13 loss at Mineral Springs on Oct. 19, Foreman has won four consecutive games.

"We've protected the football," King said. "We lost the ball five times [at Mineral Springs]. We lost by a point when we had a field goal blocked. But the kids have learned from that. Don't overlook anyone. Take care of business. The kids got refocused."

While Foreman is the defending Class 2A state champion, King said Junction City, which has won six Class 2A state championships all-time, is a program the Gators enjoy putting themselves up against because of their history.

"Junction City has been a measuring stick for 2A for a long time," King said. "If you want to be a championship team, you have to beat championship teams."

EXTRA POINTS

Shiloh Christian, the No. 1 seed from the 1-4A Conference, is a state-best 10-2 all-time in state semifinal games. The Saints are attempting to reach their first state championship game since 2010. The Springdale private school has won seven state championships. ... Since 2014, Arkadelphia is 9-3 in road playoff games. The defending Class 4A state champions have defeated Warren and Stuttgart on the road during this year's playoff run. The Badgers are at Shiloh Christian today. ... Rison, which features the top scoring defense in Class 3A at 8.7 points per game, will look to advance to its first state championship game since 2015 with a victory today at Osceola. The Wildcats are in the state semifinals for the first time as a member of Class 3A after moving up from Class 2A.

Sports on 11/30/2018