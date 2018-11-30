Rate rise signaled by Fed's records

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates at its next policymaking session in mid-December, according to minutes of the central bank's last meeting in early November that were published Thursday.

"Almost all participants expressed the view that another increase in the target range for the federal funds rate was likely to be warranted fairly soon," barring unpleasant developments, according to the account, which was published after a standard delay of three weeks since the November meeting.

The account emphasized that policy "was not on a preset course," a phrase Chairman Jerome Powell also has used in recent remarks. The minutes said the Fed might remove language that predicts "further gradual increases" from its next policy statement to underscore the point that officials will make decisions based on the latest data. But the central bank also said most officials expect "further gradual increases."

The minutes reinforce comments by Powell on Wednesday that suggested central bankers are getting close to an estimated range of interest rates that neither speed up nor slow down growth and are now adopting a flexible approach to their policy path. Those remarks sparked a rally in stock and bond markets, while sending the dollar lower.

President Donald Trump has warned repeatedly that the Fed is making a mistake by raising rates, and that higher rates are curtailing growth. The minutes published Thursday did not mention the president's concerns.

Powell has said that the central bank is moving forward with rate increases because the economy is in very good health, and that policymakers are trying to strike a balance between allowing the current economic expansion to continue and preventing inflation from rising.

The Fed's policy arm, the Federal Open Market Committee, last raised its benchmark rate in September, to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent, then left the rate unchanged at the November meeting.

Fed officials next meet Dec. 18-19, and futures traders are pricing in a more than 70 percent probability of another quarter-point increase in the range for the key short-term rate, which would be the fourth increase of 2018.

The economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual pace in the third quarter, job growth is strong and wages are rising, buttressing the intentions of Fed officials to continue raising rates.

But some officials reported increased uncertainty about the economic outlook, the account said.

It noted "some signs of slowing in interest-sensitive sectors" like housing and car sales.

The minutes raised a number of worries about Trump's trade policies, which have levied tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports from China and other countries and prompted retaliation against U.S. products.

The minutes said that the higher tariffs were raising costs, especially for industries that rely heavily on steel and aluminum. The minutes said that conditions for agriculture contracts "remain depressed," reflecting in part the drop in exports because of the trade battle.

Opponents of continued rate increases have said there is still little sign that the economy is overheating.

Fed officials at the November meeting also considered changes in the mechanics of monetary policy. After the financial crisis, the Fed adopted a new system for raising or lowering interest rates. Officials are still debating whether to keep that approach, but the account suggested that they are satisfied with its performance and that few officials saw a clear reason to return to the older system.

A key difference under the new system is that the Fed pays interest on the balances that commercial banks maintain in accounts at the central bank. Some members of Congress have criticized the interest payments, which amount to billions of dollars each year. But Fed officials say the new system has improved the Fed's ability to influence financial and economic conditions.

The Fed is considering a small change to reduce the interest rate paid on reserves. That rate initially was set at the same level as the top of the target range for the benchmark rate, currently 2.25 percent.

Earlier this year, the Fed reduced the interest rate on reserves by 0.05 percentage point in an effort to keep the benchmark rate closer to the midpoint of its range. The minutes said Fed officials agreed to further reduce the interest rate on reserves, and to act if necessary before the December meeting.

Business on 11/30/2018