Man sentenced in sex-abuse case

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:02 a.m. 0comments

FAYETTEVILLE -- A judge on Tuesday found a Siloam Springs man guilty of rape and sex abuse involving a 10-year-old girl.

Joseph Samuel Young, 23, was found guilty during a bench trial before Judge Mark Lindsay in Washington County Circuit Court.

Young was sentenced to 25 years in state prison on the rape charge and 20 years on the sexual-abuse charge. The terms will run concurrently.

Police and prosecutors said the abuse happened in June.

A mental exam found Young suffered from several learning disorders, but he was found to be fit for trial.

State Desk on 11/30/2018

