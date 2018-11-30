Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

FS Northside 70, Arlington (Texas) Bowie 46

The Grizzlies opened play in the Arlington (Texas) Classic by blowing out Bowie on Thursday.

Jermualle Norwood scored 19 points for the Grizzlies (3-1). Jaylin Williams scored 14 and Javion Releford 12.

Northside will take on International Leadership at 4:30 p.m. today.

Fort Smith Southside 59, Clarksville 47

The Mavericks outscored the Panthers 22-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win during the Citizens Bank Classic in Van Buren.

Trace Thomas led Clarksville with 17 points. Cole Clark and Braden Payne added nine points each. Garrett Waddill dished out nine assists.

Cabot 68, Bentonville West 57

West opened its season with a first-round loss during the Citizens Bank Classic in Van Buren.

The Wolverines (0-1) led 15-11 after one quarter before Cabot took control. The Panthers had a 30-28 halftime cushion and led 49-41 after three quarters.

West will play Mountain Home in a consolation game at 4 p.m. today.

Rogers High 49, Nevada, Mo. 47

The third-seeded Mounties advanced to the finals of the Carthage (Mo.) Invitational tournament with the narrow win over second-seeded Nevada on Thursday.

Drew Miller had a game-high 16 points for Rogers (4-0), which led 18-16 at halftime and 36-33 after three quarters. Elliot Paschal chipped in 13 and Derek Hobbs added 10.

Rogers Heritage 49, Fort Scott, Kan. 48

The War Eagles built a double-digit lead after three quarters and held on for the win in the first round of the Tri-State Classic in Willard, Mo.

Tyler Furuseth led a balanced Heritage scoring attack with 12, while Jason Kimball added 11, all in the first half for Heritage (1-1). The War Eagles led 29-22 at halftime and 43-32 after three quarters.

Omaha 83, Kingston 53

Omaha outscored Kingston 52-30 in the second half to pull away and reach the championship game of the Bev Stone Border Classic on the Eagles' home floor.

Omaha had a 31-23 halftime lead, then outscored Kingston 29-18 in the third quarter to blow the game open.

Trey Stone had 22 points to lead four Eagles in double figures, followed by Trevon McClellan with 13, Hunter Isbell with 12 and Dillon Gant with 11. William Clark had 19 for Kingston while Avery Weaver added 13.

Western Grove 82, Flippin 64

Western Grove outscored Flippin 26-16 in the fourth quarter and moved on to the championship of the Bev Stone Border Classic.

Hunter Baker had 32 points to lead three Warriors in double figures, followed by Luke Lane with 21 and Gage Freeman with 13.

Hackett 55, Green Forest 47

Hackett needed a 14-6 run in the third quarter to come from behind and defeat Green Forest during Wednesday's consolation play at the Bev Stone Border Classic in Omaha.

The third-quarter outburst allowed Hackett (1-4) to erase a 26-23 halftime deficit and take a 37-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Avery Hester had 16 points and Zach Gragg 10 for Hackett, while Rhett Powell had a game-high 24 points for Green Forest.

Hackett will play Lead Hill in a fifth-place game, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Lead Hill earned a forfeit win Wednesday over Mount Judea.

Eureka Springs 66, St. Paul 23

The Highlanders had no problems disposing of St.Paul in the Decatur Holiday Hoops Tournament as four player scored in double-figures.

Garrett Cross led Eureka Springs (11-3) with 22 points. Slade Clark added 17, Matthew Lester 12 and Griffin Taylor 10.

The Highlanders will take on Mulberry in Saturday's championship game.

Girls

Bentonville West 43, Fort Scott, Kan. 26

Anna Kash had 13 points to lead a trio of West players in double figures as the Lady Wolverines defeated Fort Scott in the opening day of the Willard (Mo.) Tri-State Classic.

Kelsey Wood chipped in 11 points and Shania Wilson 10 for the Lady Wolverines (2-0), who led 20-14 at halftime and 30-21 after three quarters. Ella Beth had 17 for Fort Scott.

West returns to action at 4 p.m. today against Harrison.

Greene County Tech 57, Van Buren 51

Sheila Kellett scored 18 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a win in the opener of the Greene County Tech tournament.

Lacy Prichard added 14 and Allison Justus 12 for Greene County (3-0).

Lexi Miller scored a game-high 26 points for Van Buren (2-1) and Olivia Schnakenberg added 11.

Strafford, Mo. 72, Springdale Har-Ber 40

The Lady Wildcats ran into a buzz saw Thursday in the second round of the Carthage, Mo. Tournament.

Kania Starks led Har-Ber with 12 points.

Charleston 31, Ozark 22

Charleston held Ozark to just one free throw in the first quarter and remained unbeaten with a win Thursday over the Lady Hillbillies at the Scranton Invitational.

Payton Rucker had 11 points for the Lady Tigers (6-0), who led by 17-7 halftime and 24-19 after three quarters. Alli Green was next with nine, followed by Baylee King with 8.

Clarksville 48, Beebe 36

Clarksville used an 18-7 run in the third quarter to pull away from Beebe and earn an opening-round victory at the Pottsville Classic.

The Lady Panthers (6-1) trailed 11-8 after one quarter but bounced back for a 19-18 halftime lead before pulling away.

Emmaline Rieder and Lexie Tibbs each had 13 points to lead Clarksville, which plays Farmington at 4 p.m. today, while Autumn Miller added 12.

Omaha 56, Flippin 32

Kendall Atchison had 28 points as Omaha advanced to the girls championship of the Bev Stone Border Classic in Omaha.

Madyson Smith added 12 for the Lady Eagles, who led 15-3 after one quarter and 34-11 at halftime.

Omaha will play Saturday against Lead Hill, which defeated Western Grove 41-34 in the other semifinal.

Green Forest 45, Kingston 36

Ashley Farrar had 18 points to lead Green Forest to a win Wednesday during consolation play at the Bev Stone Border Classic in Omaha.

Kassidy Bell added 12 for the Lady Tigers, who led 8-2 after one quarter and 17-10 at halftime. Mellia Johnson led Kingston with 13 points while Hannah Johnson added 12.

Green Forest will play Hackett in the fifth-place game, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. Hackett earned a forfeit win Wednesday over Mount Judea.

Preps Sports on 11/30/2018