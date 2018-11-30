States advised on health law subsidy

Seema Verma is the administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Kate Patterson for The Washington Post.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration is urging states to tear down pillars of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, demolishing a basic rule that federal insurance subsidies can be used only for people buying health plans in marketplaces created under the law.

According to advice issued Thursday by federal health officials, states would be free to redefine the use of those subsidies, which have since 2014 provided the first help the government has offered consumers to afford monthly insurance premiums.

States could allow the subsidies to be used for health plans the administration has been promoting outside the Affordable Care Act marketplaces that are less expensive because they provide skimpier benefits and fewer consumer protections. States could also let residents with employer-based coverage set up accounts in which they mingle the federal subsidies with health care funds from their jobs or personal tax-deferred savings funds to use for premiums or other medical expenses.

If some states take up the administration's offer, it would undermine the health care law's central changes to the nation's insurance system, including the establishment of nationwide standards for many kinds of health coverage sold in the United States.

Another goal of the Affordable Care Act, the sprawling 2010 law that was President Barack Obama's pre-eminent domestic accomplishment, was to concentrate help on the so-called individual insurance market that serves people who do not have access to affordable health benefits through a job.

The Affordable Care Act health plans have been the only ones for which consumers can use the subsidies, designed to help customers with incomes up to the middle class -- 400 percent of the federal poverty line -- afford the premiums.

The new advice, called "waiver concepts" because they are ideas for how states could get federal permission to deviate from the law's basic rules, stray from both of those goals. And it would allow states to set different income limits for the subsidies -- higher or lower than the federal one.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson hadn't had a chance to study the guidance as of Thursday, but "looks forward to reviewing it and discussing those options with" the state Department of Human Services, Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said.

The day before they were released by Seema Verma, administrator of the Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an analysis by the Brookings Institution questioned the legality of the content and method of these concepts. The analysis by Christen Linke Young, a Brookings fellow and department alumni from the Obama administration, contends that "there are serious questions" about whether the changes are allowable under the law and that "at the very least, it is likely invalid" for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to issue the advice to states without going through the formal steps to change federal regulations.

In a statement Thursday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said: "The Trump administration is committed to empowering states to think creatively about how to secure quality, affordable healthcare choices for their citizens." He said the four recommendations issued Thursday, including accounts in which consumers could pool federal subsidies and other funds, are intended to "show how state governments can work with [the department] to create more choices and greater flexibility in their health insurance markets, helping to bring down costs and expand access to care."

Information for this article was contributed by Andy Davis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

