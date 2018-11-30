Stole from employer, woman tells judge

A Jonesboro woman admitted Wednesday to a federal judge that over nearly seven years, she schemed to defraud Mid-American Manufacturing Corp., where she worked in the office, of more than $800,000.

Veronica Dillehay, 54, agreed to repay $640,751.01 to the Jonesboro company. Court documents say that is the amount agreed upon "at this time," but don't indicate if that was the total amount stolen or if some has already been repaid.

Dillehay's responsibilities included preparing checks to pay invoices to the company's suppliers, giving her access to its account information and financial instruments, according to court documents.

They say that from December 2010 until October 2017, she devised and carried out the scheme by drafting checks made payable to herself from the company's account, forging the signatures of people authorized to issue the checks and depositing them into her personal bank accounts. Throughout that time, she drafted about 228 checks that ranged in amounts from $26.17 to $9,756.85, she said.

Dillehay, represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Kim Driggers, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud for which she faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, in addition to the mandatory restitution.

She waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a criminal information. Her guilty plea was accepted by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker, who hasn't yet set a sentencing date.

