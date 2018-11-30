Police: Man held at gunpoint, hit with hammer-like object during Little Rock robbery

Three people followed a man from a gas station, then robbed him at gunpoint and hit him in the face with an "object resembling a hammer" Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.

The 29-year-old victim told authorities that three strangers followed him out of the Shell Gas Station at 7400 Cantrell Rd. to his truck around 4 p.m. Thursday, a Little Rock Police Department report states.

When he was about to get in the truck, one person pulled out a gun and demanded the 29-year-old's money, police said. A second person hit the victim in the face with an object. The 29-year-old handed over his smartphone, wallet and $289, then followed the suspects to the intersection of 26th and Peyton Street after they drove away, the report shows.

Eventually, both vehicles stopped, and the victim told the suspects that they needed to discuss the incident. They refused and one suspect slashed his passenger-side front tire with a knife, according to the report. Police said they later found the victim with a flat tire.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.