Tijuana shelter crowded, muddy

Rainwater and water from outdoor showers encroaches on a living area at a sports complex Thursday in Tijuana, Mexico, where more than 6,000 Central American migrants are encamped as they await a chance to cross the U.S. border. Aid workers and humanitarian agencies are expressing concerns about unsanitary conditions there.

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Aid workers and humanitarian organizations expressed concerns Thursday about the unsanitary conditions at the sports complex in Tijuana where more than 6,000 Central Americans are packed into a space adequate for half that many people and where lice infestations and respiratory infections are rampant.

As a chilly rain fell, the dust that coated everyone and everything in the open-air stadium turned to mud Thursday, making the already miserable conditions worse. On one side of the complex, a mud pit grew where people took outdoor showers next to a line of foul-smelling portable toilets.

The one large wedding-style tent pitched in the middle of a sports field and several smaller ones with a capacity for just a few hundred people were far from adequate for the swelling number of people who arrive daily. The vast majority of the people were camped in enclosures made of lashed blankets and sheets of plastic or flimsy tents. Another 200 people slept on sidewalks because they couldn't find space in the complex or decided it was more comfortable outside.

"The truth is there is no room there inside. We asked yesterday," said Astrid Yajaira of Sonsonante, El Salvador, who spent the night with three friends on a sidewalk in front of a warehouse across the street from the complex. She had a sore throat and had hoped to find shelter inside.

The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, said it was "deeply concerned" for the well-being of more than 1,000 children waiting in Tijuana or still moving north through Mexico. According to local officials, of the more than 6,150 people at the shelter as of Wednesday, 1,068 were children.

"These children have limited access to many of the essential services they need for their well-being, including nutrition, education, psychosocial support and health care," UNICEF said in a statement Wednesday. Making the situation worse, the agency's workers had to remove the coloring books, crayons and few other materials they had for children late Wednesday, because the agency lost its space on a baseball field to more arrivals.

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission also urged the government to act Thursday, noting that the sports complex was only planned to house 3,500 migrants and now had nearly twice that many.

"It's unmanageable," said Edgar Corzo, who heads the commission's migrant rights division. The overcrowding "can produce all kinds of infections, all kinds of things can spread and we have four cases of chickenpox. They are contained but it's a risk."

Separately, no criminal charges will be filed against any of the 42 people associated with the caravan who were arrested in a clash that ended with U.S. authorities firing tear gas into Mexico, according to The Associated Press.

The decision not to prosecute comes despite President Donald Trump's vow that the U.S. will not tolerate lawlessness and extensive preparations for the caravan, which included deployment of thousands of active-duty troops to the border.

Rodney Scott, chief of the Border Patrol's San Diego sector, has said those arrested for illegal entry included 27 men, with the rest being women and children.

The incident occurred Sunday at the border in Tijuana. Most of the people plan to seek asylum in the U.S. but may have to wait months because the U.S. government only processes about 100 of those cases a day.

As frustrations began to mount over the long wait, migrants marched to the border Sunday to appeal for the U.S. to speed things up. It turned unruly when four agents were struck with rocks or projectiles and authorities responded by launching tear gas and pepper spray balls to quell the unrest.

Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol's parent agency, referred only two cases to the Justice Department for prosecution and charges were not filed because the accused had medical problems that prevented them from being held in San Diego's detention center, according to a U.S. official familiar with the cases who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Many others were not referred to the Justice Department because they were children or parents accompanying children, the official said. In June, Trump retreated on the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on prosecuting illegal entries by generally exempting people who enter the country in families.

The other adults were not prosecuted because Customs and Border Protection didn't have enough information to pursue charges, including the name of the arresting officers, according to the official, who said it was an extremely chaotic scene.

U.S. authorities are working on a new system to better record evidence if similar circumstances arise in the future, the official said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jorge Barrera, Sofia Ortega and Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/30/2018