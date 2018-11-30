32-year-old pleads guilty to role in torture, brutal beating death of Arkansas woman

FAYETTEVILLE — A woman pleaded guilty Friday for her role in the torture and brutal beating death of a woman in 2015.

Desire Amber Treat, 32, helped kill Victoria Annabeth Davis, known as Tori, on Aug. 19, 2015, at Davis' home on Hill Street, according to her plea bargain.

Police said Davis, 24, was held captive for hours and beaten to death by five people. David died of blunt-force trauma and was raped with a baseball bat and hooked up to a battery charger before she died, according to testimony in a previous trial.

Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay accepted Treat's plea to a lesser charge of accomplice to first-degree murder and sentenced her to 33 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction. She was given credit for 1,198 days jail time served.

Treat had been charged with accomplice to capital murder.

Mark Edward Chumley, 49, was found guilty of accomplice to capital murder in October and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

John Christopher Davis, 30, who was Tori Davis' husband, pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accomplice to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 37 years in prison in exchange for his testimony against Chumley.

Desire Treat also testified against Chumley.

Other defendants in Victoria Davis' killing are Christopher Treat, 32, who is Desire Treat's husband, and Rebecca Lee Lloyd, 39. Christopher Treat has a court date next Friday. Lloyd's case is pending.