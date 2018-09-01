This May 25, 2018, file photo provided by Evelin Roxana Meyer shows her son, Eduardo Almendarez Meyer, right, alongside his father and her husband, Douglas Almendarez, in La Union, Honduras, a day before they left for the United States. Evelin was told in August that her son won't be leaving the U.S. until Nov. 27. Eduardo has been held at a government-contracted shelter in Brownsville, Texas, since he was separated from his father in early June. (Evelin Roxana Meyer via AP, File)

SAN DIEGO -- President Donald Trump's administration is under increasing pressure to speed up the reunification of migrant families it separated at the Mexican border, after allegations three youths were sexually abused while in U.S. custody.

The government of El Salvador said the three children, ages 12 to 17, were victimized at shelters in Arizona, and it asked the U.S. to make their return a priority.

"May they leave the shelters as soon as possible, because it is there that they are the most vulnerable," Deputy Foreign Relations Minister Liduvina Magarin said in San Salvador on Thursday.

The U.S. government already is facing heavy criticism over its slow pace in reuniting more than 2,600 children who were separated from their parents last spring before the Trump administration agreed to stop the practice. Most have since been reunited, but hundreds remain apart more than a month after the deadline set by a judge.

Before the Trump administration reversed course, many of the parents had been deported to their home countries while their children remained in shelters in the U.S.

Attorneys for the U.S. government and the migrant families discussed how to accelerate the process at a hearing Friday in San Diego in front of U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who set the deadline.

Magarin gave few details on the three cases other than to say they involved "sexual violations, sexual abuses." She said her government is ready with lawyers and psychologists to help the families, adding: "The psychological and emotional impact is forever."

In trying to reunite families, the Trump administration has put the onus on the American Civil Liberties Union, asking that the organization use its "considerable resources" to find parents in their home countries, mostly Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

The governments of those countries and nonprofit organizations have been trying to locate the families. Those efforts have included posting public notices and putting hotline numbers on billboards.

"Every day that these children are separated and left in government facilities does more damage," said Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney representing separated families. "Even if the facilities were palaces, the separation of young children from their parents causes potentially permanent trauma."

The government and ACLU indicated in the hearing Friday that the process should start to speed up.

Gelernt told the judge as many as 200 cases could be resolved in the next week or two. Those include families who want to be reunited in their home countries and those who want to waive their right to reunification and keep their child in the United States to pursue asylum.

