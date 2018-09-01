Sections
Arkansas man killed after becoming 'entangled' in farming combine, coroner says by Maggie McNeary | Today at 9:00 a.m.

A 56-year-old man died Tuesday after getting “entangled” in the header of a combine while he was working in a cornfield in Ashley County, a coroner said.

Farm worker Darryl Jackson of Bastrop, La., was harvesting corn in a field off Ashley County Road 38 near Wilmot when he became stuck in the revolving combine header and was fatally injured, Ashley County Coroner Steve Hartshorn said.

Authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. to the scene, he said.

Hartshorn said emergency medical services responded to the accident. A deputy coroner pronounced Jackson dead at the scene.

  • ArkyMark
    September 1, 2018 at 10:57 a.m.

    From Bastrop, LA and he's an Arkansas man? I wasn't aware that Bastrop had been annexed.
