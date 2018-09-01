JONESBORO — Arkansas State University junior receiver Dahu Green suffered a broken left ankle in the second quarter of Saturday’s season-opening 48-21 win against Southeast Missouri at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A 6-foot-5 transfer from Oklahoma, Green was sidelined for the entire 2017 season to fulfill the NCAA’s transfer requirements. His 2018 season, his first eligible campaign with Arkansas State, dramatically shortened just two quarters into this season.

“Unfortunately, Dahu may be out for a while,” said Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson. “Looks like it’s a broken bone in the ankle and could very well lead to surgery.”

Anderson said Arkansas State will know the severity of Green’s injury Sunday, including if surgery is necessary. Anderson said he expects Green would be unavailable for the remainder of the season if surgery is required, but an official timetable has yet to be given.

Green caught two balls Saturday, a 19-yarder from senior quarterback Justice Hansen and a 4-yard reception, his only targets of the evening.

Green played in 15 games at Oklahoma, including seven as a true freshman in 2015 and nine as a sophomore in 2016. Green did not start Saturday for Arkansas State.

Reserve junior running back Jamal Jones was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter. Loaded onto a stretcher and hauled off the field with an apparent head/neck injury, Jones flashed a positive signal to Centennial Bank Stadium while being driven off the field and was able to move his hands and feet.

“He was communicating with me really well before he left,” Anderson said. “He was able to move his fingers and toes and all that. We were just being really cautious because he was really having some pain in the back area, of course that’s where he really took the blow.

“I expect that we’re going to get a good report and it will be just a normal concussion feedback from that.”