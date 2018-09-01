Authorities on Friday found a body in Mountain Pine, according to a news release from the Garland County sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to assist the Mountain Pine Marshal’s office about 4:15 p.m. with a body located by one of the marshals in the vicinity of Eleventh Avenue, the release states. The Garland County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.

The body had not yet been identified as of Saturday evening, the sheriff’s office said. It has been transported to the state Crime Lab to determine the person’s identity and the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.