Cabot running back T.J. Rogers (43) is tackled by Pine Bluff cornerback Isiah Mays on Friday at Panther Stadium in Cabot. Rogers ran 11 times for 149 yards as Cabot won 35-14.

CABOT -- Behind 377 yards on the ground and a 63-yard kickoff return to start the second half, the Cabot Panthers cruised to a 35-14 victory over Pine Bluff on Friday night at Panther Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Senior T.J. Rogers ran 11 times for 149 yards, and junior Graham Turner added 117 yards on 18 carries in giving Coach Mike Malham victory No. 298 in his career.

Cabot (1-0) scored the game's final 21 points and held Pine Bluff to 54 total yards in the final two quarters. The Panthers also controlled the clock for more than 15 minutes in the second half.

Trailing 28-14 with 5:40 left in the third quarter, Pine Bluff got the ball on the Cabot 30 after a bad snap on a punt attempt. But Zebras quarterback Tyler Foots threw three consecutive incomplete passes before Panthers senior Zhane Harper intercepted Foots' fourth-down pass in the end zone.

"That was big because they could have gotten right back into it," Malham said. "We had a two-touchdown lead, and we needed to control the ball and eat up some clock. It put a lot of pressure on us, but the defense came up big."

Foots threw at least one touchdown pass in all 14 games of 2017, but the junior could not convert in the season opener. He completed 12 of 24 for 139 yards, but he managed only 14 yards through the air in the final two quarters. Foots did score a rushing touchdown, running in for a 16-yard score in the second quarter.

Cabot led 21-14 at the half and made a quick strike in the third quarter. Turner scored on a 12-yard run on the first play from scrimmage after senior Justin Holland returned the second-half kickoff 63 yards.

The Panthers scored on three of their four first-half possessions. Wyatt McMahan scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 64-yard drive. Turner added an 11-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter, and quarterback Jessie Windemaker added a 1-yard run with 1:01 left in the first half.

Pine Bluff took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards on 10 plays. Senior Kemarie Wilkins scored from the 3 with 8:40 showing.

Foots led the Zebras (0-1) in rushing, going 54 yards on 11 carries.

Rogers scored on a 6-yard run with 23 second left to cap the scoring.

Sports on 09/01/2018