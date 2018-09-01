NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 2, CUBS 1 (10)

PHILADELPHIA -- Asdrubal Cabrera provided the pop the Philadelphia Phillies expected when they acquired him last month.

Cabrera's solo home run with one out in the 10th lifted the Phillies to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in a game played through steady rain.

Cabrera connected off Steve Cishek (4-2), driving an opposite-field shot to left-center to help the Phillies pull within two games of Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves lost 3-2 to Pittsburgh.

"That's why we traded for him," Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said of Cabrera, who came from the New York Mets on July 31. "Big moment. Absolutely demolished the ball."

Cabrera got mobbed by teammates and showered with bubble gum and a sports drink after circling the bases following his fifth career walk-off home run and first since hitting one off teammate Edubray Ramos on Sept. 22, 2016.

"It feels awesome to help the team win," Cabrera said. "This game is not easy."

Javier Baez hit his 29th home run for the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Pat Neshek (2-1) earned the victory with a scoreless inning.

Baez hit a liner out to left off Nick Pivetta for his NL-leading 98th RBI to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

Philadelphia tied it at 1 on Cesar Hernandez's RBI single off Jose Quintana in the sixth. The speedy Roman Quinn hit a double and scored on the hit to left.

Phillies reliever Adam Morgan escaped a jam in the seventh when Baez hit a hard liner to right with two runners on, but Phillies newcomer Jose Bautista reached out to make the catch and doubled Tommy La Stella off second to end the inning.

Seranthony Dominguez struck out Cubs pinch-hitter Victor Caratini to leave the bases loaded in the eighth.

Pivetta pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the third by striking out Anthony Rizzo and retiring Ben Zobrist on a grounder to shortstop.

Quintana gave up 1 run and 3 hits, striking out 7 in 6 innings for the Cubs. He has allowed just 13 hits over his last 3 starts after posting a 7.52 ERA over his previous 4 starts.

Pivetta allowed 1 run and 5 hits, striking out 6 in 5 innings for the Phillies.

Quintana had his first two-hit game after entering with four hits in 91 career at-bats.

La Stella led off the seventh with a single, setting the franchise record for pinch-hits in a season with 21.

BREWERS 4, NATIONALS 1 Jhoulys Chacin pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Travis Shaw hit a two-run home run and Milwaukee beat host Washington.

PIRATES 3, BRAVES 2 Gregory Polanco's eighth-inning single drove in Adam Frazier with the tiebreaking run, and visiting Pittsburgh recovered after blowing a two-run lead to beat Atlanta.

CARDINALS 12, REDS 5 Paul DeJong hit a three-run home run and a two-run single for a career-high five RBI, helping Austin Gomber and host St. Louis pound Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, TIGERS 5 Gleyber Torres drove in the go-ahead run one batter after a contested check swing loaded the bases for the Yankees in the eighth inning, and New York beat Detroit as it awaits the arrival of 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen.

INDIANS 3, RAYS 0 Corey Kluber pitched seven sparkling innings, Edwin Encarnacion homered and host Cleveland beat Tampa Bay.

TWINS 10, RANGERS 7 Jake Cave hit a tiebreaking home run in an eight-run fifth inning that erased a six-run deficit, sending visiting Minnesota to a victory over Texas.

ANGELS 3, ASTROS 0 Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run home run in a three-run sixth inning that led Los Angeles to a victory over host Houston.

ROYALS 9, ORIOLES 2 Ryan O'Hearn homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, Whit Merrifield scored three runs and Kansas City beat Baltimore.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, MARLINS 5 Justin Smoak connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning, sending Toronto to a victory over host Miami.

Sports on 09/01/2018