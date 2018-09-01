LEONIA, N.J. — A New Jersey town plans to seek to reverse a judge’s ruling striking down its ordinance that banned nonresident drivers from using some of its streets as shortcuts to a heavily traveled bridge into New York.

Leonia adopted an ordinance in January in response to traffic congestion and safety issues caused by navigation apps sending motorists through town to the George Washington Bridge.

A resident of a nearby town sued shortly after the road closures went into effect, and in the spring, New Jersey’s attorney general said the clo-ures “weren’t legally valid.”

On Thursday, a state Superior Court judge found

that Leonia failed to get the required permission for the road closures from the state Department of Transportation. The department commissioner must sign off on laws that affect a state roadway, and many of Leonia’s closures were near Grand Avenue, the local section of state Route 93.

Leonia Mayor Judah Zeigler said in an email that the town would seek an immediate stay of the judge’s order and also would appeal. He said Judge Peter Bariso’s ruling “makes it clear that Leonia had the right to enact the regulations that were adopted and, if the streets adjacent to Grand Avenue had not been included in the ordinance, there would be no legal issue.”