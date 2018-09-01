Frank Brogan, Assistant Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education speaks to the Associated Press in his office at the Education Department in Washington, Thursday, August 30, 2018. Brogan said that a federal panel on school safety convened after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, will suggest best practices in the spheres of mental health, security equipment and arming staff. (AP Photo/Maria Danilova)

WASHINGTON -- A federal panel convened after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., will issue a series of best practices to make schools safer, including recommendations on arming teachers, a senior Education Department official said. An Arkansas commission on school safety plans to submit its own final report by the end of November.

Frank Brogan, the U.S. assistant secretary of elementary and secondary education, emphasized that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to national school safety and that states and local jurisdictions have leeway to decide for themselves how to approach it.

Asked whether federal grants could be used to purchase firearms for schools, Brogan said Thursday that states have "always had the flexibility" to use the funds as they deem necessary for their students.

Democrats and education groups have argued, however, that the funds are intended for academics, not guns.

Brogan said arming educators "is a good example of a profoundly personal decision on the part of a school or a school district or even a state." President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have said that schools may benefit from having armed teachers and should have that option.

Educators from some remote rural schools told the federal panel that they rely on armed school personnel because the police may take too long to arrive. Others, however, argued that arming teachers is dangerous and could make schools feel like prisons.

An early draft of the commission's report recommends that states and communities determine "based on the unique circumstances of each school" whether to arm their security personnel and teachers to be able to respond to violence.

If a state does decide to equip schools with firearms, it will be able to use Title IV federal grants for their school needs. Brogan said the Every Student Succeeds Act, a bipartisan law that shifts education authority to states, provides about $1 billion in annual funding for various school needs, including 20 percent specifically set aside for school safety.

"The people at the local level who've been there for years could make the decisions about what services to purchase, what equipment to buy to fulfill the general broad obligations laid out in that law," he said.

It would be up to Congress, not the U.S. Department of Education, to place any restrictions or barriers to use those funds for purposes not currently in the law, a department spokesman said.

"I will not take any action that would expand or restrict the responsibilities and flexibilities granted to state and local education agencies by Congress," DeVos wrote in a letter the department posted on Twitter on Friday.

The research and best practices identified by the federal panel will include suggestions on equipping schools with magnetometers and other safety tools, character development programs and the impact of video games and movies on violent behavior. The report will be issued in "very late fall or by the end of the year," Brogan said.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson similarly appointed a school safety commission after the Parkland shooting.

That state panel of educators, law enforcement personnel and mental health professionals has already submitted nearly two dozen preliminary recommendations to the governor and is now preparing a final report to be submitted by Nov. 30.

In the preliminary report the commission states that "No campus should ever be without armed presence when staff and children are present."

It also says, "Whether to provide an armed presence and decisions on which strategies to employ are clearly local decisions ... and should be made after careful consideration of many factors."

The preliminary report provides options for increasing armed presence on campuses, including the already legally permissible use of school resource officers and commission school security officers.

School resource officers are police officers assigned to a school or schools. Commission school security officers are school district employees -- including teachers, principals and support staff -- who undergo mandatory background checks and meet specific and ongoing training to be able to bring a gun on campus and use it if necessary.

While questions about funding sources for school safety measures have been raised, the Arkansas commission has not made recommendations on that in general nor on the specific matter of using federal education money to purchase guns for school security.

Additionally, the Arkansas commission has not addressed potential changes in state gun laws.

In addition to its recommendations on armed presence on schools, the Arkansas commission has called for several measures that would have the effect of preventing school violence. Those include development of emergency operation plans, school safety assessments, anti-bullying programs, access to mental health providers, anonymous tip lines and installation of physical barriers.

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Danilova of The Associated Press; and by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 09/01/2018