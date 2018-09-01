• Chelsea Ambriz, 26, a meteorologist at WSAZ-TV in Huntington, W.Va., was charged with misdemeanor battery after police said she shoved news anchor Erica Bivens to the ground, fracturing her skull and rupturing an eardrum when the two got into a fight.

• Eddie Voelker, 70, of Prineville, Ore., who spent about two days suspended upside down in a tangled safety harness 30 feet above the ground when he fell out of a tree stand, was hospitalized after being rescued by other hunters who heard him "hollering" for help.

• Kino Jimenez, 30, indicted on a felony theft charge, faces up to two years in prison on accusations that he threw a drink at a supporter of President Donald Trump at a San Antonio restaurant and walked off with the teenager's "Make America Great Again" hat.

• L.G. Owens, a police captain in Oxford, Ala., said three men face conspiracy charges after being accused of stealing around 100 bronze vases worth $500 to $1,000 each from graves at two cemeteries and selling them as scrap metal.

• Rob Wickham, a sneaker store manager in Roanoke, Va., said three thieves who broke into his store took shirts, hoodies, a jacket, one pair of sneakers and 13 shoes for right feet, leaving behind the matching left shoes that were kept on the other side of the counter.

• Jeffrey Metcalf, 51, a former Marine from Mesa, Ariz., told authorities after he was arrested on weapons charges that he kept a cache of more than 40 pipe bombs in his home to please his wife, who denied his claim that she believed the devices would be needed if the U.S. government collapsed.

• Jimmy Taylor, 69, a self-described missionary and military veteran, pleaded innocent to assault charges in Kampala, Uganda, after video footage showed him punching a hotel receptionist, using racial insults and threatening to kill the man.

• Shawni McLaughlin, an animal-welfare officer in Eugene, Ore., was recorded on her body camera freeing a terrified fawn that got stuck between the pickets of a fence, covering its head in a towel and gently talking to it as she lifted it to set it free.

• Joseph Sireci, 47, of Fort Pierce, Fla., faces an assault charge after being arrested by sheriff's deputies when he was accused of being drunkenly belligerent and giving his girlfriend a "wet willy" by sticking his wet finger in her ear as they walked home.

