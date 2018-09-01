HOUSTON -- A federal judge on Friday declined to order that the U.S. government halt an program started under President Barack Obama that shields young migrants from deportation, marking a blow to President Donald Trump and other opponents of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen said Texas, Arkansas and five other conservative states that sued to block the program couldn't prove that allowing it to continue was causing irreparable harm. The judge questioned the legality of the program but argued that more harm would be done to recipients if they lost the program.

The judge, who has ruled against programs related to deferred action in the past, essentially said the states waited too long to ask for the preliminary injunction.

"Here, the egg has been scrambled. To try to put it back in the shell with only a preliminary injunction record, and perhaps at great risk to many, does not make sense nor serve the best interests of this country," Hanen wrote in his ruling.

The states filed the lawsuit in Texas, hoping Hanen would stop deferred-action recipients from continuing to renew their enrollment. That would have triggered a conflict with three federal orders that have required the U.S. government to keep accepting renewals, even after Trump tried to end the program last year. Legal experts say such a conflict would have drawn the attention of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Department of Justice released a statement Friday commending the judge for addressing the legality of the program.

"As the Justice Department has consistently argued, DACA is an unlawful attempt to circumvent Congress, and we are pleased the court agreed today," spokesman Devin O'Malley said.

With the Trump administration now opposing the program, some states that support it -- along with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund -- intervened in the lawsuit to defend the program.

The lawsuit followed the same strategy that stopped an expansion of the program also proposed by Obama's administration. After Obama announced he would create a program protecting the parents of children in the U.S. without legal permission, Texas sued in federal court in Brownsville, Texas, where Hanen is based.

Hanen ended up with that case and ruled the expansion of protections was unconstitutional. In that case, an appeals court upheld his ruling, and the Supreme Court split 4-4 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, leaving the ruling in place.

On Friday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was confident the courts would ultimately find the program unconstitutional. He said an injunction was denied only because the states waited too long to request it.

Texas was joined in filing the lawsuit by Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia. The states argued that Obama, as president, never had the authority to create a deferred-action program because it circumvented Congress.

The state also cited costs to educate immigrants, which lawyers for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund argued were "both irrelevant and grossly inflated." The group also said that unlike the program Hanen struck down, which never went into effect, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals has allowed hundreds of thousands of people to work and pay taxes in the six years since it started. That, the group argued, benefits federal and state governments.

