The Razorback Marching Band aligns prior to Arkansas players entering the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 1, 2018.

Pregame

You couldn't ask for more perfect weather for Game 1 of the season and the Chad Morris era. Fans are beginning to really file in about 20 minutes before kickoff. Arkansas' student section is practically full, which is nice to see. Those two sections have been lively for more than an hour.

A few notable players not dressed out today: Randy Ramsey, Dylan Hays, Gary Cross and Andrew Parker.

Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Eastern Illinois will receive the opening kickoff. John Chavis' defense will take the field momentarily.