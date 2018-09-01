WASHINGTON -- An American lobbyist who worked with Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs pleaded guilty Friday to failing to register as an agent of a foreign power, and he disclosed to prosecutors that he helped a Russian political operative and a Ukrainian businessman illegally purchase four tickets to President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Prosecutors disclosed that the inauguration tickets were worth $50,000 and were purchased with funds that flowed through a Cypriot bank account. Prosecutors did not name the foreigners involved. However, the tickets were purchased for Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian political operative believed to have ties to a Russian intelligence agency, and a Ukrainian oligarch.

The lobbyist, Sam Patten, also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of his plea agreement. He could provide prosecutors insight into a range of activity and individuals relevant to the special counsel investigation, as well as connections between Trump, his associates and Russia.

Prosecutors said they would not bring more charges against Patten for giving false statements to and obstructing the Senate Intelligence Committee. The committee, which questioned Patten on Jan. 18, is among the congressional panels that are conducting investigations into Russia's election interference.

Foreigners are not allowed to contribute any money to the organization that runs presidential inaugurations. According to federal documents, Patten misled the Intelligence Committee several times and intentionally withheld documents that could have revealed the foreign purchase of the tickets.

Details disclosed in the plea agreement were the latest reminder of the far-reaching effects of the investigation by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, into Russia's election meddling.

Trump has called the special counsel investigation a "witch hunt" and "rigged." And allies of Trump have complained that Mueller's mandate -- to investigate Russia's election interference as well as any related crimes that are unearthed in the process -- is too broad. In January, Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, unsuccessfully sued the special counsel, asking the court to narrow Mueller's scope.

Patten has worked in the same world as Manafort, who was recently convicted of financial fraud and is scheduled to go on trial this month over different charges.

As recently as this year, Patten worked as a foreign agent for the Opposition Bloc, a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party, according to a court document filed Friday. Manafort worked for the Opposition Bloc in 2014.

Manafort has also been charged with failing to register as a foreign agent for his work on behalf of pro-Russia Ukrainian interests, including the Opposition Bloc.

For decades, prosecutors have rarely brought charges for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. But that changed, even before the appointment of the special counsel, as the Justice Department worked to meet the counterintelligence threats from foreign adversaries.

Mueller has pursued other investigations into lawyers and lobbyists who did work in Ukraine, and he has handed some of those cases off to federal prosecutors in other jurisdictions. A lawyer working for the special counsel was present in the courtroom Friday when Patten entered his guilty plea.

Patten's lawyer declined to comment after Friday's hearing. Patten faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He was released after the hearing.

A Section on 09/01/2018