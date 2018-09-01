CUBS

Smyly: Rehab start good

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Left-hander Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks), who signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Chicago Cubs before the season after Tommy John surgery, said he felt good in a rehab start that included him striking out all three batters he faced.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Smyly needed just 13 pitches in his outing Thursday night at the Cubs' Class A Midwest League affiliate in South Bend. Eleven of the pitches were in the strike zone against Bowling Green. Smyly then went to the bullpen at the top of the second inning to throw another eight pitches.

"I felt very good -- pain-free, which is always my first concern," Smyly said. "It's been 18 months since I've actually played in a game, out there competing. It was an exciting time for me, regardless of the level."

It was the 29-year-old Smyly's first action in a game since he had the surgery in July 2017. He has been on the 60-day disabled list with the Cubs since the season began and had pitched simulated games in Chicago in recent weeks. The Cubs had indicated there was a possibility he could return sometime in mid- to late September.

RED SOX

Price, Sale returns unknown

CHICAGO -- Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price likely won't make his next scheduled start, and the team remains unsure when ace lefty Chris Sale will return to the rotation.

Manager Alex Cora said Price "most likely" will not take his turn in the rotation next week at Atlanta. He said Price still is sore and hasn't thrown since he was struck on his pitching wrist by a line drive against Miami on Wednesday.

Cora said he thinks Sale -- on the disabled list because of mild inflammation in his pitching shoulder -- will make a few starts before the playoffs for the AL East leaders, who have baseball's best record. Sale threw long toss and on flat ground Friday after playing catch the previous four days.

YANKEES, GIANTS

Yankees get McCutchen

NEW YORK -- The playoff-contending New York Yankees have acquired former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen from the San Francisco Giants for two prospects.

The teams announced the deal Friday, the last day for trades to be done for players to be eligible for the postseason. San Francisco is getting infielder Abiatal Avelino and right-hander Juan De Paula and is also sending cash to New York.

McCutchen is hitting .255 with 15 home runs, 55 RBI and 13 stolen bases in his first season with the Giants. He was a five-time All-Star with Pittsburgh and the 2013 NL MVP.

McCutchen, 31, has been the Giants' regular right fielder. He could fill that spot for the Yankees, who have been missing slugger Aaron Judge since his wrist was broken by a pitch in late July.

New York has the second-best record in the majors and is 8 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Boston.

ROYALS, ROCKIES

Butera heading west

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Rockies acquired Drew Butera from the Kansas City Royals on Friday, giving Colorado a veteran backup catcher as they try to chase down the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

The Royals received minor league left-hander Jerry Vasto.

Butera was in his fourth season with the Royals, where he served as the backup to six-time All-Star Salvador Perez. He was hitting just .188 with 2 home runs and 18 RBI in 52 games, but will be remembered by Kansas City fans for catching the final out of the Royals' 2015 World Series championship.

Colorado began the day 1 1/2 games behind the Diamondbacks in the division race.

The 26-year-old Vasto has spent most of this season at Class AAA Albuquerque, going 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 37 relief appearances.

DODGERS, NATIONALS

Dodgers beef up bullpen

WASHINGTON -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have bolstered their bullpen, acquiring right-hander Ryan Madson from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher.

The playoff-contending Dodgers made the trade Friday. They have Kenley Jansen as their closer, but he's been shaky since coming off the disabled list.

Madson was 5-5 with 5 saves and a 4.08 ERA in 69 games for Washington. The 38-year-old recently came off the disabled list after being sidelined by nerve irritation that caused pain in his neck and back.

Madson, who helped Philadelphia and Kansas City win World Series titles, was acquired by the Nationals with fellow reliever Sean Doolittle from Oakland in July 2017. For his career, Madson is 61-48 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 saves.

Los Angeles (72-62) began the day two games behind Arizona in the NL West and 2 ½ games back in the wild card chase.

Washington, which unloaded second baseman Daniel Murphy and first baseman Matt Adams on Aug. 21, received right-handed pitcher Andrew Istler from the Dodgers. Istler, 25, went 4-4 with a 2.37 ERA in 41 games (one start) between three levels of Los Angeles' minor league system.

BREWERS, WHITE SOX

Brewers acquire Cedeno

CHICAGO -- The Milwaukee Brewers have added bullpen help for the final stretch, acquiring veteran Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox for two minor leaguers.

Cedeno is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 33 appearances after signing with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. The left-hander is 10-7 with a 3.81 ERA in eight seasons with Houston, Washington, Tampa Bay and the White Sox.

Manager Craig Counsell said the Brewers were looking for "options and depth."

Milwaukee entered Friday holding the second NL wild card spot. The Brewers were third in the NL Central behind the Cubs and Cardinals.

The White Sox got outfielder Bryan Connell and right-hander Johan Dominguez in the deal.

BREWERS

Nationals trade Gonzalez

The Washington Nationals traded Gio Gonzalez to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation who did not reveal the terms of the agreement. The deal will save the Nationals an unclear amount in Gonzalez’s salary, and comes hours after they dealt Ryan Madson to the Los Angeles Dodgers to save roughly $1.2 million.

In total, by selling off Gonzalez, Madson, Daniel Murphy, Matt Adams, Brandon Kintzler and Shawn Kelley, the Nationals have saved around $13 million, money that might not drop them far enough to slide under the luxury tax this season, but will certainly help them pursue more talent on the free agent market this winter.

The left-hander was as reliable as they come in terms of his readiness to pitch every five days. He landed on the disabled list once — for all of a month in 2014. Even after a disappointing, up-and-down, maddening 2018 season, his ERA in 213 starts with the Nationals was 3.62.

INDIANS

Report: Donaldson traded

CLEVELAND — Just prior to the deadline to add a player for the postseason, the Indians dropped a bombshell.

As they battled the Tampa Bay Rays late Friday night, Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported that the Indians had landed Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson. Further details of the trade have not been confirmed or reported.

Donaldson, who was the 2015 American League Most Valuable Player when he belted 41 homers and drove in 123 runs, is hitting .234 with a .757 OPS in 137 at-bats. Donaldson is also a three-time All-Star. He finished the past three years with an OPS of at least .939, establishing himself as one of the superstars of the game.

Donaldson avoided arbitration with a one-year, $23 million deal. He’s eligible for free agency after this season.

Sports on 09/01/2018