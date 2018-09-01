FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Northside defense made enough key stops to hold off Greenwood.

The Grizzlies limited the Bulldogs to just three field goals in the second half and got two second-half touchdowns from Jackson King to capture a 31-16 victory Friday at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

"The defense did great. I cannot say enough about them," Northside Coach Mike Falleur said. "We have to do a better job tackling, but they were great. [Greenwood] is a very good football team, and we were fortunate to win."

Northside (2-0) rushed for 287 yards. Eli Bolton had 106 yards and a touchdown while Deuce Wise finished with 95 yards and a score.

Peyton Holt, playing quarterback for the first time after two years at receiver, finished with 209 yards on 18-of-30 passing. Despite being sacked six times, Holt on several occasions broke out of a potential sack to make a play downfield with his arm or legs as he rushed for 54 yards on 20 carries.

The Northside defense made stops when the Bulldogs got close to the end zone in the second half. Grant Ennis booted kicks of 40, 37 and 33 yards to keep Greenwood within striking distance.

"[Northside's defense] kept making plays, and we had to kick those doggone field goals," Bulldogs Coach Rick Jones said. "We had chances, but we were not able to cash them in. The bottom line is that Northside executed better than we did."

After trailing 17-7 at halftime, Greenwood got two field goals by Ennis to get within 17-13 in the third quarter.

Bolton finally got the Grizzlies' offense going with a 65-yard run to set up a first and goal at the Bulldogs' 10. Three plays later, Wise hit King in the flat for a 4-yard score with 42 seconds left in the third quarter to increase the Northside lead to 24-13.

"[The Bolton run] was huge on third down," Falleur said. "They were fixing to stop us again and get the ball back."

Ennis' 33-yard field goal with 10:34 left kept Greenwood made it 24-16. The Bulldogs had a drive to tie the game, but Holt was incomplete on a fourth down at the Grizzlies' 33.

Northside put the game away with a 61-yard drive, capped by King's 1-yard run with 3:06 left.

The Grizzlies scored the last 17 points of the first half to take a 17-7 lead over the Bulldogs.

Greenwood got on the board first as Marc Jones scored from 10 yards out. The key play of the 48-play drive was a 32-yard toss from Holt to Jones, who was wide open on the right sideline, to the Grizzlies' 17. Jones scored three plays later.

Northside answered with an 80-yard, eight-play march, capped by Bolton's 4-yard off-tackle run with 1:55 left in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies' defense forced the Bulldogs into a three-and-out possession, and the punt snap was mishandled by the punter. Northside tackled him for a loss at the Greenwood 21.

Four plays later, Wise scored from the 5, and the Grizzlies had their first lead of the game at 14-7 with 11:22 left in the second quarter.

Thanks to a 66-yard bomb from Wise to J.T. Thorne, Northside added one more score before halftime. With the clock running, the Grizzlies quickly set up for a field goal and Henry Hernandez booted a 32-yard kick through the uprights for a 17-7 lead with 7.7 seconds left in the half.

Sports on 09/01/2018